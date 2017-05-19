A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit drags a training dummy during a Police Week K-9 Unit Ruck March competition, May 19, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Ruck March competition consisted of: a dog carry up five flights of stairs, scent detection challenge, low-crawl, barricade jumps, and dummy drag while carrying a 35 pound pack and running between each obstacle totaling five miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

