Police Week

374th Security Forces Squadron members stand in formation and salute the flag during a memorial retreat ceremony for fallen law enforcement members, May 18, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The memorial service included a ceremony recalling the names of U.S. Air Force Security Forces members who died in the line of duty since Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

