Capt. Michael F. Winter, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, holds the ceremonial flag during a memorial retreat ceremony for fallen law enforcement members, May 18, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. During this ceremony the flag represented all the flags that were given to the families of the fallen U.S. Security Forces members, and that this one belongs to their Security Forces brothers and sisters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 04:00 Photo ID: 3416376 VIRIN: 170518-F-EZ530-133 Resolution: 5083x3385 Size: 4.13 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.