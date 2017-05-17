A child hits a 374th Security Forces Squadron member in padded training suit during a Police Week event, May 17, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event included displays and demonstrations of various vehicles, weapons and tools used by U.S. and Japanese law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

