A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit jumps a barricade during a Police Week K-9 Unit tactical obstacle course competition, May 19, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The competition included members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 374th Security Forces Squadron and U.S. Army competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

