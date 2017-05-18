Police Week

Members of Yokota’s Honor Guard fire a three round volley in honor of fallen law enforcement members during a 374th Security Forces Squadron memorial retreat ceremony, May 18, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The three-volley salute stems from a tradition dating back to when three rounds of shots were fired to signal a battle could resume after the injured and fallen soldiers were cleared from the battle field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

