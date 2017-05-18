Members of Yokota’s Honor Guard fire a three round volley in honor of fallen law enforcement members during a 374th Security Forces Squadron memorial retreat ceremony, May 18, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The three-volley salute stems from a tradition dating back to when three rounds of shots were fired to signal a battle could resume after the injured and fallen soldiers were cleared from the battle field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 04:00
|Photo ID:
|3416375
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-EZ530-105
|Resolution:
|3932x2621
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police Week [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
