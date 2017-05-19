A 374th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit takes down a handler acting as a decoy suspect during a Police Week K-9 Unit tactical obstacle course competition, May 19, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The K-9 Unit tactical obstacle course consisted of barriers, simulated wounded, low-crawl, decoy suspect takedown and clearing a vehicle of suspects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 04:00
|Photo ID:
|3416383
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-EZ530-030
|Resolution:
|5414x3609
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police Week [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
