A 374th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit takes down a handler acting as a decoy suspect during a Police Week K-9 Unit tactical obstacle course competition, May 19, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The K-9 Unit tactical obstacle course consisted of barriers, simulated wounded, low-crawl, decoy suspect takedown and clearing a vehicle of suspects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP This work, Police Week, by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.