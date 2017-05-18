Police Week

Senior Airman Trent Lamb, 374th Security Forces Squadron alarm monitor, lowers the flag during a memorial retreat ceremony for fallen law enforcement members, May 18, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The ceremonial lowering and folding of the flag was done by members of the 374 SFS who are also part of Yokota’s Honor Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

