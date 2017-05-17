374th Security Forces Squadron members show event goers the equipment they use during a Police Week event, May 17, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The event included displays and demonstrations of various vehicles, weapons and tools used by U.S. and Japanese law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 04:00 Photo ID: 3416358 VIRIN: 170517-F-EZ530-332 Resolution: 5331x3554 Size: 7.51 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.