Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

Marines with Task Force Southwest tend to a simulated casualty during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training scenario at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. The week-long rehearsal consisted of advisory meetings with Afghan role players, medical drills and combat scenarios, preparing the unit for an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

