Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

An F/A-18 Hornet flies over Camp Lejeune, N.C. during a full mission rehearsal March 3, 2017. Approximately 300 Marines with Task Force Southwest participated in the week-long exercise, which consisted of live-fire ranges, medical drills and advisory meetings with Afghan role players. Marines with Tthe unit are scheduled to deploy to Helmand Province, Afghanistan in the Spring, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

