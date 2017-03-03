Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

A UH-1Y Venom flies above Camp Lejeune, N.C. in conjunction with the Task Force Southwest full mission rehearsal March 3, 2017. The rehearsal prepared approximately 300 Marines assigned to the unit for an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Marines with Task Force Southwest will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police, and are scheduled to deploy later this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

