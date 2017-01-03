(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Updegraff 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Marine with Task Force Southwest provides security for another Marine and an interpreter during the full mission rehearsal at forward operating base Bravo, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:43
    Photo ID: 3207150
    VIRIN: 170301-M-TV331-058
    Resolution: 5454x3119
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment [Image 1 of 31], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    train
    assist
    advise
    Afghanistan
    ANP
    Helmand Province
    ANA
    counterparts
    Afghan National Army 215th Corps
    Afghan role players
    rapport
    FMR
    TFW
    Task Force Southwest
    505th Zone National Police
    full mission rehearsal

    • LEAVE A COMMENT