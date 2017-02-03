(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment [Image 3 of 31]

    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Task Force Southwest carry a simulated casualty during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training scenario at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. The scenario was part of the unit’s full mission rehearsal, which bolstered its Marines’ combat and advisory skills. Marines with Task Force Southwest are scheduled to deploy to Helmand Province, Afghanistan later this year, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:45
    Photo ID: 3207201
    VIRIN: 170302-M-TR086-340
    Resolution: 5481x3654
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment [Image 1 of 31], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    north carolina
    USMC
    Camp Lejune
    Task Force Southwest

