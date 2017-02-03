Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

Marines with Task Force Southwest carry a simulated casualty during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training scenario at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. The scenario was part of the unit’s full mission rehearsal, which bolstered its Marines’ combat and advisory skills. Marines with Task Force Southwest are scheduled to deploy to Helmand Province, Afghanistan later this year, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

