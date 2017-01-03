A Marine with Task Force Southwest scans the area for an enemy threat after receiving notional indirect fire during the full mission rehearsal at forward operating base Bravo, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:43 Photo ID: 3207145 VIRIN: 170301-M-TV331-043 Resolution: 4241x3296 Size: 1.84 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment [Image 1 of 31], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.