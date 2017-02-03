A Marine with Task Force Southwest inserts a round into an 81mm mortar during a live-fire exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. The exercise was one of several training missions held during the unit’s week-long full mission rehearsal, including a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise, medical drills and advisory meetings with Afghan role players. Marines with Task Force Southwest are scheduled to deploy to Helmand Province, Afghanistan later this year, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:44 Photo ID: 3207166 VIRIN: 170302-M-TR086-148 Resolution: 4511x3008 Size: 4.32 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment [Image 1 of 31], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.