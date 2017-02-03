A Marine with Task Force Southwest inserts a round into an 81mm mortar during a live-fire exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. The exercise was part of the unit’s full mission rehearsal, a week-long training event which enhanced the Marines’ advisory and combat capabilities. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:43 Photo ID: 3207159 VIRIN: 170302-M-TR086-053 Resolution: 3075x4613 Size: 6.15 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment [Image 1 of 31], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.