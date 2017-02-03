(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Marine with Task Force Southwest posts security during a during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. From Feb. 27 to March 3, the unit executed a full mission rehearsal to enhance the Marines’ advisory and combat skills in preparation for a deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 11:45
    Photo ID: 3207192
    VIRIN: 170302-M-TR086-301
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment [Image 1 of 31], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

