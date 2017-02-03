Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

A Marine with Task Force Southwest posts security during a during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. From Feb. 27 to March 3, the unit executed a full mission rehearsal to enhance the Marines’ advisory and combat skills in preparation for a deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

