Task Force Southwest completes full mission rehearsal prior to Afghanistan deployment

Marines with Task Force Southwest prepare to fire an 81mm mortar during a live-fire exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 2, 2017. The unit executed a full mission rehearsal from Feb. 27 to March 3, allowing the Marines to build their advisory and combat skills prior to a deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

