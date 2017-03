170304-N-RB546-331 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Shumpei Watanabe, a Master Labor Contract employee from Fleet Activities Yokosuka, gets thrown to the mat by his opponent during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Watanabe is a member of the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 00:36 Photo ID: 3205938 VIRIN: 170304-N-RB546-331 Resolution: 3436x2238 Size: 5 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.