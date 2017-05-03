170305-N-RB546-361 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Shumpei Watanabe, (SRF Diver) a Master Labor Contract employee from Fleet Activities Yokosuka, is thrown down by his opponent during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Watanabe is a member of the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 00:36 Photo ID: 3205924 VIRIN: 170305-N-RB546-361 Resolution: 4005x2512 Size: 5.9 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.