    U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 10 of 23]

    U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange

    JAPAN

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    170305-N-RB546-361 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Shumpei Watanabe, (SRF Diver) a Master Labor Contract employee from Fleet Activities Yokosuka, is thrown down by his opponent during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Watanabe is a member of the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 00:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wrestling
    Japan
    AFN Yokosuka
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Anthony Martinez
    Navy
    USN
    US Navy
    Yokosuka
    Anthony R. Martinez
    JSDF
    Japan Self Defense Force
    Camp Asaka

