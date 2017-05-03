170305-N-RB546-587 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Members of the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka pose for a photo after participating in the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. The “Seahawks” were joined by two Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, a Master Labor Contract employee and a retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member and took 3rd place in the 5-man team event. From top right: Coach Takashi Noda, Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fuel) 1st Class David Medel, Yeoman Seaman Rasid Halilovic, Master Labor Contract employee Shumpei Watanabe, Pfc. Scott Lohndorf, Lance Cpl. Justice Prall, retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member Takakazu Komatsu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 00:36 Photo ID: 3205934 VIRIN: 170305-N-RB546-587 Resolution: 3612x3039 Size: 2.34 MB Location: JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.