170304-N-RB546-118 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Shumpei Watanabe, a Master Labor Contract employee from Fleet Activities Yokosuka, begins his match against his opponent during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Watanabe is a member of the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 00:36
|Photo ID:
|3205912
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-RB546-323
|Resolution:
|4815x2796
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT