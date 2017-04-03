U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange

170304-N-RB546-342 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class David Medel, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Takakazu Komatsu, a retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member, and Coach Takashi Noda of the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka, watch a match during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

