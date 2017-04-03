170304-N-RB546-307 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 4, 2017) The “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka watch a match during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. The “Seahawks are coached by Takashi Noda and were joined by two Marines, a Master Labor Contract employee and a retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member and took 3rd place in the 5-man team tournament. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 00:36
|Photo ID:
|3205905
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-RB546-307
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
