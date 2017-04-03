U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange

170304-N-RB546-307 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 4, 2017) The “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka watch a match during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. The “Seahawks are coached by Takashi Noda and were joined by two Marines, a Master Labor Contract employee and a retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member and took 3rd place in the 5-man team tournament. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

