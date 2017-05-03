(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 15 of 23]

    U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange

    JAPAN

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    170305-N-RB546-012 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Lance Cpl. Justice Prall, assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, yells support to Pfc. Scott Lohndorf, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, during a match at the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Both Marines are stationed on Marine Corps Air Base Iwakuni and traveled more than 500 miles to participate with the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 00:36
    Photo ID: 3205910
    VIRIN: 170305-N-RB546-012
    Resolution: 4782x3183
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Wrestling
    Japan
    AFN Yokosuka
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Anthony Martinez
    Navy
    USN
    US Navy
    Yokosuka
    Anthony R. Martinez
    JSDF
    Japan Self Defense Force
    Camp Asaka

