U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange

170305-N-RB546-012 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Lance Cpl. Justice Prall, assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, yells support to Pfc. Scott Lohndorf, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, during a match at the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Both Marines are stationed on Marine Corps Air Base Iwakuni and traveled more than 500 miles to participate with the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

