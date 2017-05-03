U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange

170305-N-RB546-524 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Pfc. Scott Lohndorf, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, wrestles his opponent during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Lohndorf wrestled with the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

