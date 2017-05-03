170305-N-RB546-198 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class David Medel, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, wrestles his opponent during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Medel wrestles with the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 00:36 Photo ID: 3205927 VIRIN: 170305-N-RB546-198 Resolution: 4738x2766 Size: 7.84 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange [Image 1 of 23], by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.