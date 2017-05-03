U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestle Event Sport Exchange

170305-N-RB546-058 CAMP ASAKA, Japan (March 5, 2017) Yeoman Seaman Rasid Halilovic, assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), prepares to wrestle his opponent during the 23rd Annual All Japan Self-Defense Force Wrestling Tournament in Camp Asaka, Japan. Halilovic wrestles with the “Seahawks” Navy Wrestling Team from Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony R. Martinez/Released)

