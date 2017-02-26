On the road again

Master Sgt. Benjamin Park, U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants ensemble baritone vocalist, performs "Ol' Man River" with Gulf Coast Symphony in Cape Coral, Fla., Feb. 26, 2017. The collaboration was the final performance in a weeklong community outreach tour for the Singing Sergeants. The ensemble performed a variety of popular hits from the 1940s and '50s, as well as a selection of classical choral literature, for audiences in central Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

