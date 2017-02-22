Tech. Sgt. Julia Cuevas, U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble alto vocalist, examines a document signed by Abraham Lincoln at the Eisenhower Regional Recreational Center in The Villages, Fla., Feb. 22, 2017. The Singing Sergeants performed a variety of musical hits from the 1940s and '50s for audience members before receiving a tour of the center. The facility has numerous displays of historical military memorabilia donated by veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)
Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 09:56
Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
