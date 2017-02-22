Members of the U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble perform during a show at the Eisenhower Regional Recreational Center in The Villages, Fla., Feb. 22, 2017. The Singing Sergeants performed a variety of popular songs from the 1940s and '50s for audiences during their weeklong community outreach tour. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:56 Photo ID: 3196775 VIRIN: 170222-F-HB534-1122 Resolution: 5009x3339 Size: 7.02 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.