Members of the U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble perform during a show at the Eisenhower Regional Recreational Center in The Villages, Fla., Feb. 22, 2017. The Singing Sergeants performed a variety of popular songs from the 1940s and '50s for audiences during their weeklong community outreach tour. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
