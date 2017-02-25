U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble performs at Stetson University in Deland, Fla., Feb. 25, 2017. The Singing Sergeants toured central Florida on a week-long community outreach tour where audience members were treated to performances of classical choral literature and a variety of hits from the 1940s and '50s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rustie Kramer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:56 Photo ID: 3196787 VIRIN: 170225-F-HB534-1064 Resolution: 5980x3401 Size: 12.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.