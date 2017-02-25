(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On the road again [Image 4 of 10]

    On the road again

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble performs at Stetson University in Deland, Fla., Feb. 25, 2017. The Singing Sergeants toured central Florida on a week-long community outreach tour where audience members were treated to performances of classical choral literature and a variety of hits from the 1940s and '50s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rustie Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:56
    Photo ID: 3196787
    VIRIN: 170225-F-HB534-1064
    Resolution: 5980x3401
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT