U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble performs at Stetson University in Deland, Fla., Feb. 25, 2017. The Singing Sergeants toured central Florida on a week-long community outreach tour where audience members were treated to performances of classical choral literature and a variety of hits from the 1940s and '50s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rustie Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 09:56
|Photo ID:
|3196787
|VIRIN:
|170225-F-HB534-1064
|Resolution:
|5980x3401
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
