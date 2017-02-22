Tech. Sgt. Ashley Keeks, U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble soprano vocalist, poses with Harry Maass, audience member, after a show at the Eisenhower Recreational Center in The Villages, Fla., Feb. 22, 2017. After performing a variety of musical hits from the 1940s and '50s, members of the Singing Sergeants met with local veterans and received a tour of the center. The facility has numerous displays of historical military memorabilia donated by veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)
This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
