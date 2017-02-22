On the road again

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Keeks, U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble soprano vocalist, poses with Harry Maass, audience member, after a show at the Eisenhower Recreational Center in The Villages, Fla., Feb. 22, 2017. After performing a variety of musical hits from the 1940s and '50s, members of the Singing Sergeants met with local veterans and received a tour of the center. The facility has numerous displays of historical military memorabilia donated by veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

