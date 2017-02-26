Members of the U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble dance with audience members during a performance in Cape Coral, Fla., Feb. 26, 2017. The ensemble performed a variety of popular hits from the 1940s and '50s, as well as a selection of classical choral literature, for audiences in central Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 09:56
|Photo ID:
|3196788
|VIRIN:
|170226-F-HB534-1093
|Resolution:
|4900x3415
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
