On the road again

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble dance with audience members during a performance in Cape Coral, Fla., Feb. 26, 2017. The ensemble performed a variety of popular hits from the 1940s and '50s, as well as a selection of classical choral literature, for audiences in central Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

