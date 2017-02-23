Tech. Sgt. Jilian McGreen, U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble mezzo-soprano vocalist, sings "The Trolley Song" during a performance at Universal Studios Orlando, Fla., Feb. 23, 2017. The Singing Sergeants performed a variety of hits from the 1940s and '50s for audience members during a series of free concerts. "The Trolley Song," from the 1944 film "Meet Me in St. Louis," was originally sung by actress Julie Garland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rustie Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 09:56
|Photo ID:
|3196784
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-HB534-2080
|Resolution:
|4755x3170
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT