    On the road again [Image 6 of 10]

    On the road again

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble answer questions during a panel at Universal Studios Orlando, Fla., Feb. 23, 2017. During the panel audience members were invited to ask questions and learn about the Singing Sergeants role in the U.S. Air Force Band's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rustie Kramer)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:56
    Photo ID: 3196783
    VIRIN: 170223-F-HB534-1029
    Resolution: 5228x3370
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    U.S. Air Force Band
    11th Wing
    America's Airmen
    U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants
    Winter Tour 2017
    National Tour
    Universal Studios Orlando

