On the road again

Members of the U.S. Air Force Band Singing Sergeants ensemble answer questions during a panel at Universal Studios Orlando, Fla., Feb. 23, 2017. During the panel audience members were invited to ask questions and learn about the Singing Sergeants role in the U.S. Air Force Band's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rustie Kramer)
