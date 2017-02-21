(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On the road again [Image 10 of 10]

    On the road again

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Daniel Booth, U.S. Air Force Band assistant director of operations and associate conductor, speaks with Bob Frier and Amy Kaufeldt, co-hosts of 'Good Day Orlando', in Lake Mary, Fla., Feb. 21, 2017. During the broadcast the ensemble performed snippets of patriotic music from their program and gave an overview of their weeklong tour. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:56
    Photo ID: 3196772
    VIRIN: 170221-F-HB534-1084
    Resolution: 5162x3441
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FL
    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    U.S. Air Force Band
    11th Wing
    The Villages
    America's Airmen
    U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants
    Winter Tour 2017
    Fox 35
    National Tour

