On the road again

Capt. Daniel Booth, U.S. Air Force Band assistant director of operations and associate conductor, speaks with Bob Frier and Amy Kaufeldt, co-hosts of 'Good Day Orlando', in Lake Mary, Fla., Feb. 21, 2017. During the broadcast the ensemble performed snippets of patriotic music from their program and gave an overview of their weeklong tour. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

