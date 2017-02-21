Capt. Daniel Booth, U.S. Air Force Band assistant director of operations and associate conductor, speaks with Bob Frier and Amy Kaufeldt, co-hosts of 'Good Day Orlando', in Lake Mary, Fla., Feb. 21, 2017. During the broadcast the ensemble performed snippets of patriotic music from their program and gave an overview of their weeklong tour. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 09:56
|Photo ID:
|3196772
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-HB534-1084
|Resolution:
|5162x3441
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On the road again [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
