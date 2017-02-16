Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18A Hornet assigned to No. 3 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force Base, Williamtown, Australia, lands during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. Cope North is a long-standing Pacific Air Forces-led exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail/Released)

