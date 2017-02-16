A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18A Hornet assigned to No. 3 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force Base, Williamtown, Australia, lands during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. Cope North is a long-standing Pacific Air Forces-led exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 04:05
|Photo ID:
|3183642
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-NX530-721
|Resolution:
|5860x3907
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
