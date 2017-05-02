A U.S. Marine F/A-18D Hornet assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 12, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, sits on the flightline in preparation for Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2017. Cope North is a long-standing Pacific Air Forces-led exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 04:05
|Photo ID:
|3183650
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-LP948-865
|Resolution:
|5993x3273
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
