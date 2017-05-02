Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

A U.S. Marine F/A-18D Hornet assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 12, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, sits on the flightline in preparation for Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 8, 2017. Cope North is a long-standing Pacific Air Forces-led exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

