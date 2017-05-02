Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. Cope North is a long-standing Pacific Air Forces-led exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail/Released)

