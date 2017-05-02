(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 12 of 13]

    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. Cope North is a long-standing Pacific Air Forces-led exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 04:06
    Photo ID: 3183637
    VIRIN: 170216-F-NX530-185
    Resolution: 5731x3413
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    USPACOM
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Cope North

