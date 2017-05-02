A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15MJ Eagle assigned to the 304th Squadron, Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. The exercise is a long-standing exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 04:04
|Photo ID:
|3183655
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-LP948-892
|Resolution:
|6112x3416
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
