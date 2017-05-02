Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15MJ Eagle assigned to the 304th Squadron, Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. The exercise is a long-standing exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

