A Japan Air Self-Defense Force E-2C Hawkeye assigned to the 601st Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2017. Beginning in 1978 as a quarterly bilateral exercise held at Misawa AB, Japan, Cope North was moved to Andersen AFB in 1999. Today, the annual exercise serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 04:06
|Photo ID:
|3183643
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-FF346-298
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
