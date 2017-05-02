Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force E-2C Hawkeye assigned to the 601st Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 22, 2017. Beginning in 1978 as a quarterly bilateral exercise held at Misawa AB, Japan, Cope North was moved to Andersen AFB in 1999. Today, the annual exercise serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis/Released)

