Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. Beginning in 1978 as a quarterly bilateral exercise held at Misawa AB, Japan, Cope North was moved to Andersen AFB in 1999. Today, the annual exercise serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

