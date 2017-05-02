(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 3 of 13]

    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. Beginning in 1978 as a quarterly bilateral exercise held at Misawa AB, Japan, Cope North was moved to Andersen AFB in 1999. Today, the annual exercise serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific by enabling regional forces to hone vital readiness skills critical to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 04:02
    Photo ID: 3183658
    VIRIN: 170216-F-LP948-898
    Resolution: 4112x2456
    Size: 909.13 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17
    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    USPACOM
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Cope North

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT