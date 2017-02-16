Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15MJ Eagles assigned to the 304th Squadron, Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, sit on the flightline during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. The exercise is a long-standing exercise designed to enhance multilateral air operations between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 04:08 Photo ID: 3183634 VIRIN: 170216-F-NX530-009 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.26 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.