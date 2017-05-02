(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

    Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepare to takeoff during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. The exercise is designed to increase combat readiness between the United States, Australia and Japan, including fighter versus fighter air combat tactics training and air-to-ground strike mission training over the Farallon de Medinilla range 160 nautical miles north of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 04:05
    Photo ID: 3183640
    VIRIN: 170216-F-NX530-460
    Resolution: 5547x2675
    Size: 854.92 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    USPACOM
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Cope North

