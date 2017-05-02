U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepare to takeoff during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. The exercise is designed to increase combat readiness between the United States, Australia and Japan, including fighter versus fighter air combat tactics training and air-to-ground strike mission training over the Farallon de Medinilla range 160 nautical miles north of Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.