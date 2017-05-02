Combat airpower dominates the skies during Cope North 17

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, taxis during Exercise Cope North 2017 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. The exercise includes 22 total flying units and more than 1,700 personnel from three countries and continues the growth of strong, interoperable relationships within the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region through integration of airborne and land-based command and control assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/Released)

