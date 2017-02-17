Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody congratulates his successor, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, during their retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)
This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Robert Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
