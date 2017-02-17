CMSAF Transition Tribute

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody congratulates his successor, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, during their retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)

