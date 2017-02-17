(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMSAF Transition Tribute

    CMSAF Transition Tribute

    MORNINGSIDE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody congratulates his successor, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, during their retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and Wright, the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:50
    Photo ID: 3173985
    VIRIN: 170207-F-LK329-0398
    Resolution: 2000x1331
    Size: 657.7 KB
    Location: MORNINGSIDE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Robert Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

