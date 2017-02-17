Acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow speaks about Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody during a retirement and appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Cody retires after 32 years of service and is succeeded by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the 18th person to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:49 Photo ID: 3173948 VIRIN: 170217-F-EK235-0290 Resolution: 2000x1449 Size: 699.06 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.