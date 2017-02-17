Family and friends of Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright listen during his appointment ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 17, 2017. Kaleth succeeds Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Cody, who retires after 32 years of service, as the 18th Airman to hold this position. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:49 Photo ID: 3173963 VIRIN: 170217-F-EK235-0809 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 847.46 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Transition Tribute [Image 1 of 11], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.